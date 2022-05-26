Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal volunteers awarded by Concern Worldwide

Inishowen teacher Patsy Toland was one of four Donegal people honoured at the annual Concern Volunteer Awards for supporting the humanitarian organisation.

The former secondary school teacher and principal, who spent 17 years working with Self Help Africa, was awarded for his help adjudicating in the all-island Concern Debates school competition.

Other Donegal awardees included Ita Ward from Stranorlar, who is also a debating adjudicator and who collected a Concern Volunteer Award in 2018 for the Twin Towns Group who collected over €1 million for Concern since 1984.

Breege Doherty, also from Stranorlar, was also awarded for her work as a debates judge. Breege volunteers with Amnesty International and the Twin Towns Concern group and is a former secondary school teacher who is a part time adult education tutor with Donegal Education and Training Services.

The Volunteer Fundraising Award was given to James McGroary from Donegal Town and who is chairperson at the local soccer club Letterbarrow Celtic.

James, who works in the hardware wholesale business, was praised for his fundraising efforts for Concern.

The Donegal awardees were among the 31 people or groups honoured by Concern at their annual event, which celebrates the vital contribution made by the charity’s 1,500 volunteers in Ireland.

Concern’s Chief Executive, Dominic MacSorley, praised the organisation’s volunteers for helping them to continue to reach the world’s most vulnerable people in countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Ethiopia.

“We are deeply grateful to all our volunteers and donors for their continued support, especially in these difficult times,” said Mr MacSorley.

“Whether it’s through fundraising walks or climbs, shaking a bucket or adjudicating school debates, the commitment of Concern volunteers has kept a flame of compassion alive in communities across Ireland at a time when the need has never been greater in many parts of the world.

“The war in Ukraine has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, but Irish people have responded with compassion and generosity to the needs of people who have had to flee from their homes.

“Tragically, this war is taking place at a time of already surging humanitarian need, where drought is devastating the Horn of Africa, and millions of people around the world are suffering the consequences of poverty, conflict and climate change.

“I want to thank all of the volunteers, donors, teachers and Concern Debates adjudicators and everyone around the country who provides a key link between the Irish public and the people in need of assistance at this challenging moment in time.”`

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP and SF offer different perspectives on US diplomatic visit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man in 70s assaulted in Derry

26 May 2022
An Post Vehicles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work is progressing on a subvention scheme for rural post offices – Varadkar

26 May 2022
Concern Awards042_
News

Donegal volunteers awarded by Concern Worldwide

26 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP and SF offer different perspectives on US diplomatic visit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man in 70s assaulted in Derry

26 May 2022
An Post Vehicles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work is progressing on a subvention scheme for rural post offices – Varadkar

26 May 2022
Concern Awards042_
News

Donegal volunteers awarded by Concern Worldwide

26 May 2022
IMG_20220524_091249
News, Top Stories

Medical Scientists will return to the Workplace Relations Commission

26 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube