HSE to review €4 transport charge for people with disabilities

The HSE is to review a €4 transport charge for people with disabilities who are attending day services in Donegal.

The transport charge which is exclusively charged in CHO Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Sligo and Leitrim has been applied to service users at €4 per trip or €20 per week, amounting to €960 a year.

Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte has agreed to review the charge and acknowledged that there is an inequality in the CHO area versus other areas that do not have a charge.

Senator Robbie Gallagher welcomes the review and says there is a genuine fear in families that their loved ones may not be able to avail of the service simply because of the cost….