Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Man arrested over firearms incident in Strabane

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry investigating a firearms incident last month have arrested a 48-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

The arrest was made during a search operation at an address in Strabane this morning, Thursday May 26.

Video footage that emerged of the incident shows a masked gunman firing shots into the air in a cemetery where a number of people are present and look on.

Following enquiries, detectives believe the incident occurred in Strabane last month.

The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be questioned by detectives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

3 in 5 in NI believe United Ireland is more likely after Brexit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested over firearms incident in Strabane

26 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (2)
Entertainment, News

Burtonport Bride & Groom recieve surprise salute.

26 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

26 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

3 in 5 in NI believe United Ireland is more likely after Brexit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested over firearms incident in Strabane

26 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (2)
Entertainment, News

Burtonport Bride & Groom recieve surprise salute.

26 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

26 May 2022
Donna-Marie source images (1)
Entertainment, News

Donegal café receive well wishes from Emerdale farm

26 May 2022
lotto
News, Top Stories

Ireland has a new millionaire

26 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube