Man in 70s assaulted in Derry

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an assault on a man in his 70s in Derry yesterday.

Police believe one man was involved in the assault.

Officers received a report shortly after 7pm that a man, aged in his early 70s, had been assaulted on the Strand Road.

The man had sustained significant bleeding to his face, swelling and bruising to his left eye, a cut to his wrist and cut to the tip of his finger.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police believe that one man was involved in the assault and they are requesting that he come forward.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police.