Moya Brennan receives honourary doctorate at DCU

Donegal born musician Moya Brennan, who is currently touring with Clannad on their farewell tour, has received an honourary doctorate from Dublin City University.

Delivering the citation, Dr. Síle Denvir of DCU’s Scoil na Gaeilge, said Moya has an innate ability to find the heart of music, to reach the essence of a song or a tune, and to make the ordinary extraordinary.

She said Moya has played on the greatest stages in the world, but her generosity of spirit and grounded connection with her roots always bring her back home to the stage her father carved out for her and for her siblings at Leo’s Tavern in Minaleck.