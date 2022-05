The prosecution of a Letterkenny man for possessing €2 worth of Cannabis has been branded simply ludicrous.

The man who was caught with a single joint worth €2 was ordered to make a €200 charitable donation after appearing at Letterkenny District Court.

Speaking on the Nine to Noon Show today People before Profit TD Gino Kenny says the conviction was a waste of resources and also expressed his belief that cannabis should be legalised…….