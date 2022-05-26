Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Derry v Harps Derby with Felix Healy

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this week, the latest installment of the north west derby will be played out on Friday evening at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium as Derry City host Finn Harps.

That game is LIVE here on Highland with Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen on commentary.

Derry who are 7 points off the leaders Shamrock Rovers, go into the game having lost their last three matches and are without a win since late April.

Harps at the other end of the table have just two wins to the name all season and sit in the play off position, two points above bottom side UCD and nine adrift of third from bottom Drogheda.

Former Derry City and Finn Harps player and manager Felix Healy knows a thing or two about the derby, he’s been speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the game:

