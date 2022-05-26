Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
We can get a result – Ollie Horgan

Ollie Horgan, Highland Radio Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
Photo Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps make the short trip to neighbours Derry City tomorrow night. Kickoff at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is 7.45pm and it’s LIVE on Highland Radio with Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “I thought we played quite well on Monday night, but if you don’t take your chances in this division you will struggle to put points on the board and that ended up being the case come full time. But full credit to the lads who kept at it until the end and probably deserved something from the game.

It’s no surprise at all that Derry City are up near the top of the table. They brought in some serious quality ahead of this campaign and have reaped the rewards. They’ll be eager to head into the break on a high note and will be looking to put us to the sword tomorrow night. We have to keep our heads up, keep battling and keep things tight at the back to give ourselves a chance in what will be a very very difficult game. They say in derby games form doesn’t necessarily come into the equation so hopefully that bit of luck that has maybe evaded us in recent weeks goes our way and we can get a result.”

In team news David Webster misses out through injury, while Elie-Gael N’Zeyi, Ryan Connolly and Barry McNamee are doubts.

