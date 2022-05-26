Work is progressing on a subvention scheme for rural post offices – Varadkar

The Tanaiste says work is continuing on a subvention scheme to support small post offices which are in danger of closure because the postmaster is considering retiring or leaving.

Leo Varadkar was responding to Dail questions about the recommendations of a Grant Thornton report, and when those recommendations would be implemented.

Mr Varadkar didn’t address the issue of the recommendations, or give any commitment on the expansion of services.

However, he did say work on a subvention scheme is progressing………..