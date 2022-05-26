Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Work is progressing on a subvention scheme for rural post offices – Varadkar

The Tanaiste says work is continuing on a subvention scheme to support small post offices which are in danger of closure because the postmaster is considering retiring or leaving.

Leo Varadkar was responding to Dail questions about the recommendations of a Grant Thornton report, and when those recommendations would be implemented.

Mr Varadkar didn’t address the issue of the recommendations, or give any commitment on the expansion of services.

However, he did say work on a subvention scheme is progressing………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP and SF offer different perspectives on US diplomatic visit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man in 70s assaulted in Derry

26 May 2022
An Post Vehicles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work is progressing on a subvention scheme for rural post offices – Varadkar

26 May 2022
Concern Awards042_
News

Donegal volunteers awarded by Concern Worldwide

26 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP and SF offer different perspectives on US diplomatic visit

26 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man in 70s assaulted in Derry

26 May 2022
An Post Vehicles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Work is progressing on a subvention scheme for rural post offices – Varadkar

26 May 2022
Concern Awards042_
News

Donegal volunteers awarded by Concern Worldwide

26 May 2022
IMG_20220524_091249
News, Top Stories

Medical Scientists will return to the Workplace Relations Commission

26 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube