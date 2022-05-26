Work progressing to enhance delivery and governance of services at LUH

Work is ongoing to enhance the delivery and governance of services at Letterkenny University Hospital and the Saolta University Health Care Group.

It follows findings and recommendations from a number of external reviews of hospital services including the HIQA Targeted Assurance Review.

Last year the Saolta Health Care Group engaged with a NHS team on preliminary work to support the rollout of further service improvements in Letterkenny University Hospital and the Saolta Group however, due to NHS service pressures the process was unable to be continued.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group says they are now using the output of the NHS work as part of the project to refine their approach to communications and engagement and how services are governed.

The group has now engaged a team from EY to support the work.

Mr Canavan has confirmed that the planning phase of the project will run until July while the implementation of the action plans to drive sustainable change for the hospital and Saolta will be a longer term project.

Sean Murphy, Hospital Manager says the project is also about looking at the importance of the hospital as a model 3 hospital and ultimately to ensure the hospital is best placed to deliver the highest quality care to patients.