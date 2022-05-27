Council to catalogue work of renowned photojournalist Ann Doherty

Donegal County Archives & Museum, Donegal County Council, seeks applications from suitably qualified candidates to catalogue the collection of the work of renowned photojournalist Ann Doherty.

Ms Doherty, originally from the UK but with strong family ties to Donegal personally selected Donegal Archives to be the home for her collection.

She traveled across the globe from 1994 – 2005 and her stunning photographs feature ordinary people often living in extraordinary situations across the world from Ireland to Sierra Leone, from Italy to Armenia, Ukraine to Egypt.

Her images from the late 1990s & early 2000s bring the lives of people from many different nations and cultures sharply into focus against backgrounds of conflict, poverty, social deprivation, hardship, trauma and remoteness.

The cataloguing of this important collection will ensure the permanent preservation of and widespread access to this collection.

The successful applicant will assist in development of an Exhibition at Donegal County Museum (Letterkenny) in September. The role is open to professional archivists, museum curators or librarians and will also include exhibition theme, drafting text and selecting final images. This is a Contract for Service.

Donegal County Archives has received a Heritage Council Stewardship grant from The Heritage Council grant to catalogue, digitise in part, and display this unique collection.

The closing date for applications is Friday 10 June 2022 and the project itself must be completed by Friday 30 September 2022

For more details on the project visit – https://www.donegalcoco.ie/culture/archives/news/ or Or contact the Archivist, Niamh Brennan archivist@donegalcoco.ie for more information