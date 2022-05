The second North West Derby of the season between Finn Harps and Derry City ended in a 2-2 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Derry twice had to come from behind in the game, first when Will Patching cancelled out Filip Mihaljevic’s opener and then late on when Eoin Toal’s header earned the Candystripes a point after Eric McWoods had put Harps 2-1 up on 61 minutes.

Danny Lafferty gave his thoughts to Martin Holmes after the game…