Finn Harps left the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night with a point thanks to a 2-2 against Derry City.

Filip Mihaljevic and Will Patching fired in first half goals before Eric McWoods put Harps 2-1 up.

It looked like Harps were leaving with a big three points but Eoin Toal headed in a late equalisers as Ollie Horgan’s side had to settle for a point.

Ryan Ferry got the thoughts of one of the Harps goalscorer, Eric McWoods after the game…