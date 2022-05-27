Georgie Kelly on awards, Rotherham promotion and Burt / Donegal success

After his dramatic debut for Rotherham, helping them gain promotion to the Championship, Georgie Kelly was back home to pick up his Donegal Sports Star, Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award from last year.

Before his move cross channel, The Inishowen man was the top scorer in the League of Ireland Premier Division, scoring 21 goals in 31 games for Bohemians. He also found the net four times in six games in the UEFA Conference League and netted the goal that put his side into the FAI Senior Cup Final.

He moved to English League 1 side Rotherham Utd last January, where the season ended on an unbelievable high when Georgie scored the decisive second goal on his debut on the final day of the season to secure Rotherham’s automatic promotion.

Georgie is also a GAA fan and played under Declan Bonner when he was an underage, he is tipping Donegal and his home club Burt for success this year.

At Thursday’s Sports Star presentation, Georgie spoke with Ryan Ferry for Highland Radio Sport: