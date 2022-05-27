HSE publishes Capital Plan for 2022 with €23 million earmarked for Donegal

€23 million is to be spent in Donegal under the HSE’s Capital plan for 2022.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the plan will enable the HSE to progress important projects in the county this year.

They include initial works a number of projects announced earlier this week, including new community hospitals in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon, and improvements to existing facilities in Stranorlar, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Ramelton, Falcarragh and Dungloe.

The provision of an Ambulance Base at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar is also included, as is a new

Intellectual Disability Adult Day Services facility at the Cleary Centre, Donegal Town, the Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre and and the provision of four family beds at the Donegal Hospice, which will be self funded.

Works are also included at Letterkenny University Hospital, including new accomodation for the Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Departments, works at the acute mental health unit, lab extensions and the extension of the existing Haematology and Oncology Day Units.

Project list in full –