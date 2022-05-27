Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

HSE publishes Capital Plan for 2022 with €23 million earmarked for Donegal

€23 million is to be spent in Donegal under the HSE’s Capital plan for 2022.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the plan will enable the HSE to progress important projects in the county this year.

They include initial works a number of projects announced earlier this week, including new community hospitals in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon, and improvements to existing facilities in Stranorlar, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Ramelton, Falcarragh and Dungloe.

The provision of an Ambulance Base at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar is also included, as is a new
Intellectual Disability Adult Day Services facility at the Cleary Centre, Donegal Town, the Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre and and the provision of four family beds at the Donegal Hospice, which will be self funded.

Works are also included at Letterkenny University Hospital, including new accomodation for the Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Departments, works at the acute mental health unit, lab extensions and the extension of the existing Haematology and Oncology Day Units.

Project list in full –

 

Donegal Ballybofey The provision of an Ambulance Base at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, including relocation of Older Persons Services. 0.1
Ballyshannon 80 Bed Community Nursing Unit to replace existing beds at Sheil and the Rock, as per service priority list. 12
Buncrana CNU Refurbishment (To follow Carndonagh) – 30 beds. 1.33
Carndonagh Community Hospital Refurbishment project on 46 No. beds which must be completed in advance of Buncrana. 1.8
Cleary Centre, Donegal Town New Intellectual Disability Adult Day Services facility. 0.1
Donegal Hospice New extension to Donegal Hospice to provide 4 No. bedrooms with family and visitor accommodation. 4 No. existing bedrooms are to be converted for administration and clinical use. Overall bed capacity will remain as existing. Funded by Donegal Hospice. 0.1
Dungloe Community Hospital Refurbishment Project on 33 No. beds which must be completed in advance of Falcarragh. 0.1
Falcarragh CNU Refurbishment (HIQA agreement to follow Dungloe) – 35 beds. 1.45
Letterkenny 110 Bed Community Nursing Unit and Medical Rehabilitation Unit to replace existing beds and address capacity deficit as per Service Priority List (formerly Public Private Partnership). Enabling works 2021. 1.5
St. Cónal’s Refurbishment – fabric upgrade of Block R. 0.05
St. Conal’s Refurbishment incorporating fabric upgrade of blocks G & H. 0.022
Letterkenny General Hospital Acute Mental Health Unit anti ligature works. 0.54
Letterkenny University Hospital Accommodation for Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Departments (420sqm). This accommodation is to reinstate accommodation dispersed due to flooding at hospital. 0.1
Boiler replacement. 0.45
Electrical Infrastructure Upgrade: Building from 1980, incorporating phases 2 and 3. Equipment purchase in 2021. 0.5
Extension to Microbiology, Virology and Immunology Laboratories: Provision of capacity for Additional COVID-19 Testing (additional equipment and staff already in place), and bring the Laboratory up to current standards. Note – not upgraded post flooding event. 0.1
Fire Safety Upgrade: Fire alarm upgrade and new emergency lighting system. 1.2
Fire safety works to Medical Ward Block. 0.11
New Aseptic Compounding Unit and the extension and reconfiguration of the existing Oncology Day Unit (increasing from 8 No. treatment spaces to 15 No. spaces). Extension of the existing Haematology and Oncology Day Units. 0.15
Renal Dialysis expansion. Increasing capacity from 14 to 21 No. spaces. 0.3
Replacement of Radiology Department: Replacement following damage in 2013 flood. Includes additional Ultrasound and CT Room plus a multipurpose Intraventional Radiology Suite. Construction contract included upgrade/refurbishment of underground duct (1149h). Project art funded by Friends of Letterkenny General Hospital. 0.04
Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre – HSE own build – as per 2012 Evaluation/Assessment. (18) 1.04
Ramelton CNU HIQA Compliance – Refurbishment of 30 beds. 0.05
St. Joseph’s, Stranorlar HIQA Compliance – Refurbishment of 67 beds. 0.05
Donegal Total €23.182

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in NI need the Assembly to pass a budget – MacLochlainn

27 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

27 May 2022
hospital1
News, Top Stories

HSE publishes Capital Plan for 2022 with €23 million earmarked for Donegal

27 May 2022
jcm carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

JCM building in Carndonagh must be retained for community use – Doherty

27 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in NI need the Assembly to pass a budget – MacLochlainn

27 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

27 May 2022
hospital1
News, Top Stories

HSE publishes Capital Plan for 2022 with €23 million earmarked for Donegal

27 May 2022
jcm carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

JCM building in Carndonagh must be retained for community use – Doherty

27 May 2022
25/5/22 ***NO REPRO FEE***Ministers Harris and Collins announce over 11,000 free and subsidised courses Thousands of free and subsidised higher education places will be available to people across the country, as part of the 2022 Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 1 initiatives launched today (25.05.22). The courses are open to people who are unemployed, or those who are in employment and are looking to upskill or change career. A total of 11,600 places are being made available nationwide.Details of the programmes were announced today by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD and Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD. Courses are available across a number of sectors, with a particular focus on areas where there are skills shortages, including: ICT; high-level manufacturing; financial services; medical devices; biopharma; entrepreneurship; and green skills. Pictured at the launch at Government Buildings, were Fiona Davis, Higher Education Authority, Sorcha McCarthy, Higher Education Authority, Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, Dr. Vivienne Patterson, Head of Skills and Engagement at the Higher Education Authority, Ciara Manning, past participant of HCI Pillar 1 course and Ross O’Connor, past participant of Springboard+ course.. Pic: Marc O’Sullivan For more information, contact: Kate McGovern / Niamh Breathnach, Alice PR & Events; Email: media@alicepr.com Tel: 087-0920998 / 085-1461231
News, Top Stories

Free higher education courses available to Donegal people

27 May 2022
apprenticeship
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle says apprenticeships are the key to employment in Donegal

27 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube