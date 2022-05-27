HSE publishes Capital Plan for 2022 with €23 million earmarked for Donegal

€23 million is to be spent in Donegal under the HSE’s Capital plan for 2022.
Minister Charlie McConalogue says the plan will enable the HSE to progress important projects in the county this year.
They include initial works a number of projects announced earlier this week, including new community hospitals in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon, and improvements to existing facilities in Stranorlar, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Ramelton, Falcarragh and Dungloe.
The provision of an Ambulance Base at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar is also included, as is a new
Intellectual Disability Adult Day Services facility at the Cleary Centre, Donegal Town, the Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre and and the provision of four family beds at the Donegal Hospice, which will be self funded.
Works are also included at Letterkenny University Hospital, including new accomodation for the Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Departments, works at the acute mental health unit, lab extensions and the extension of the existing Haematology and Oncology Day Units.
Project list in full –
|Donegal
|Ballybofey
|The provision of an Ambulance Base at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, including relocation of Older Persons Services.
|0.1
|Ballyshannon
|80 Bed Community Nursing Unit to replace existing beds at Sheil and the Rock, as per service priority list.
|12
|Buncrana CNU
|Refurbishment (To follow Carndonagh) – 30 beds.
|1.33
|Carndonagh Community Hospital
|Refurbishment project on 46 No. beds which must be completed in advance of Buncrana.
|1.8
|Cleary Centre, Donegal Town
|New Intellectual Disability Adult Day Services facility.
|0.1
|Donegal Hospice
|New extension to Donegal Hospice to provide 4 No. bedrooms with family and visitor accommodation. 4 No. existing bedrooms are to be converted for administration and clinical use. Overall bed capacity will remain as existing. Funded by Donegal Hospice.
|0.1
|Dungloe Community Hospital
|Refurbishment Project on 33 No. beds which must be completed in advance of Falcarragh.
|0.1
|Falcarragh CNU
|Refurbishment (HIQA agreement to follow Dungloe) – 35 beds.
|1.45
|Letterkenny
|110 Bed Community Nursing Unit and Medical Rehabilitation Unit to replace existing beds and address capacity deficit as per Service Priority List (formerly Public Private Partnership). Enabling works 2021.
|1.5
|St. Cónal’s Refurbishment – fabric upgrade of Block R.
|0.05
|St. Conal’s Refurbishment incorporating fabric upgrade of blocks G & H.
|0.022
|Letterkenny General Hospital
|Acute Mental Health Unit anti ligature works.
|0.54
|Letterkenny University Hospital
|Accommodation for Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Departments (420sqm). This accommodation is to reinstate accommodation dispersed due to flooding at hospital.
|0.1
|Boiler replacement.
|0.45
|Electrical Infrastructure Upgrade: Building from 1980, incorporating phases 2 and 3. Equipment purchase in 2021.
|0.5
|Extension to Microbiology, Virology and Immunology Laboratories: Provision of capacity for Additional COVID-19 Testing (additional equipment and staff already in place), and bring the Laboratory up to current standards. Note – not upgraded post flooding event.
|0.1
|Fire Safety Upgrade: Fire alarm upgrade and new emergency lighting system.
|1.2
|Fire safety works to Medical Ward Block.
|0.11
|New Aseptic Compounding Unit and the extension and reconfiguration of the existing Oncology Day Unit (increasing from 8 No. treatment spaces to 15 No. spaces). Extension of the existing Haematology and Oncology Day Units.
|0.15
|Renal Dialysis expansion. Increasing capacity from 14 to 21 No. spaces.
|0.3
|Replacement of Radiology Department: Replacement following damage in 2013 flood. Includes additional Ultrasound and CT Room plus a multipurpose Intraventional Radiology Suite. Construction contract included upgrade/refurbishment of underground duct (1149h). Project art funded by Friends of Letterkenny General Hospital.
|0.04
|Newtowncunningham
|Primary Care Centre – HSE own build – as per 2012 Evaluation/Assessment. (18)
|1.04
|Ramelton CNU
|HIQA Compliance – Refurbishment of 30 beds.
|0.05
|St. Joseph’s, Stranorlar
|HIQA Compliance – Refurbishment of 67 beds.
|0.05
|Donegal Total
|€23.182