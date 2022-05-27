Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen / Gallery: Donegal Sports Star winners receive 2021 awards – Teresa McDaid & Eamonn Giles

The Donegal Sport Star Award winners for 2021 received their awards at a presentation on Thursday evening in the Mount Errigall Hotel.

Ryan Ferry went along for Highland Radio Sport and spoke to Coach of the Yera Teresa McDaid and Hall of Famer Eamonn Giles.

Teresa realised a long time ambition to be part of Team Ireland at an Olympic Games creating her own little bit of history as the first woman to fill the role of senior team operations manager for Ireland’s athletes at an Olympics:

Eamonn Giles was the Hall of Fame winner for 2021. As a 19-year-old he was the driving force behind the formation of the first athletic club in Donegal. 61 years later he is still very active as a coach nurturing young talent and travelling all over the country to competitions with his beloved club:

 

See the gallery  and list of winners below:

 

2021 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS WINNERS

OLYMPIC RECOGNITION

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

Daniel Magee, Raphoe

Dr. Sharon Madigan, Letterkenny

Eilish Flanagan, Finn Valley A.C.

Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.

Michael Black, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Mona McSharry, Marlins S.C.

Teresa McDaid, Letterkenny A.C.

PROFESSIONAL SPORT ACHIEVEMENT

Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions

TEAM

Donegal Women’s Senior Cross Country Team

CLUB

St. Eunan’s GAA Club, Letterkenny

PRIMARY SCHOOL

Dromore National School, Killygordon

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Chlochán

COACH / MANAGER

Teresa McDaid, Letterkenny A.C.

PARA-ATHLETE

James Boyle, Dungloe

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

HALL OF FAME

Eamon Giles, Cranford A.C.

BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Georgie Kelly, Bohemians

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Geraldine McLaughlin, Clg An Tearmainn

SPORTING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

APPRECIATION

Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

YOUTH

Adrienne Gallen, Lifford Strabane A.C.

OVERALL DONEGAL SPORTS STAR 2021

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.

