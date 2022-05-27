Listen / Gallery: Donegal Sports Star winners receive 2021 awards – Teresa McDaid & Eamonn Giles

The Donegal Sport Star Award winners for 2021 received their awards at a presentation on Thursday evening in the Mount Errigall Hotel.
Ryan Ferry went along for Highland Radio Sport and spoke to Coach of the Yera Teresa McDaid and Hall of Famer Eamonn Giles.
Teresa realised a long time ambition to be part of Team Ireland at an Olympic Games creating her own little bit of history as the first woman to fill the role of senior team operations manager for Ireland’s athletes at an Olympics:
Eamonn Giles was the Hall of Fame winner for 2021. As a 19-year-old he was the driving force behind the formation of the first athletic club in Donegal. 61 years later he is still very active as a coach nurturing young talent and travelling all over the country to competitions with his beloved club:
See the gallery and list of winners below:
2021 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS WINNERS
OLYMPIC RECOGNITION
Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
Daniel Magee, Raphoe
Dr. Sharon Madigan, Letterkenny
Eilish Flanagan, Finn Valley A.C.
Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.
Michael Black, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Mona McSharry, Marlins S.C.
Teresa McDaid, Letterkenny A.C.
PROFESSIONAL SPORT ACHIEVEMENT
Jason Quigley, Golden Boy Promotions
TEAM
Donegal Women’s Senior Cross Country Team
CLUB
St. Eunan’s GAA Club, Letterkenny
PRIMARY SCHOOL
Dromore National School, Killygordon
SECONDARY SCHOOL
Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Chlochán
COACH / MANAGER
Teresa McDaid, Letterkenny A.C.
PARA-ATHLETE
James Boyle, Dungloe
INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT
Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.
HALL OF FAME
Eamon Giles, Cranford A.C.
BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Georgie Kelly, Bohemians
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Geraldine McLaughlin, Clg An Tearmainn
SPORTING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
APPRECIATION
Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
YOUTH
Adrienne Gallen, Lifford Strabane A.C.
OVERALL DONEGAL SPORTS STAR 2021
Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley A.C.