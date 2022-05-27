Mica Action Group anticipates new scheme will be published on Tuesday week

The Mica Action Group says it now anticipates that the revised Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme will be published on Tuesday week June 7th.

With that in mind, the group has now written to Deputy Steven Matthews, Chair of the Joint Committee on Housing urging him to push for pre-legislative scrutiny of the forthcoming bill.

The group wrote to all the committee members earlier this month, and says the fear is what happened the 90/10 scheme in 2020 may happen again.

PRO Michael Doherty says they will not fall for that again………..