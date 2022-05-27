Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mica Action Group anticipates new scheme will be published on Tuesday week

The Mica Action Group says it now anticipates that the revised Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme will be published on Tuesday week June 7th.

With that in mind, the group has now written to Deputy Steven Matthews, Chair of the Joint Committee on Housing urging him to push for pre-legislative scrutiny of the forthcoming bill.

The group wrote to all the committee members earlier this month, and says the fear is what happened the 90/10 scheme in 2020 may happen again.

PRO Michael Doherty says they will not fall for that again………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

27 May 2022
Mica House 16
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group anticipates new scheme will be published on Tuesday week

27 May 2022
Heritage Stewardship Fund Archive Project - The Ann Doherty Collection
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Council to catalogue work of renowned photojournalist Ann Doherty

27 May 2022
assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in NI need the Assembly to pass a budget – MacLochlainn

27 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

27 May 2022
Mica House 16
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group anticipates new scheme will be published on Tuesday week

27 May 2022
Heritage Stewardship Fund Archive Project - The Ann Doherty Collection
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Council to catalogue work of renowned photojournalist Ann Doherty

27 May 2022
assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in NI need the Assembly to pass a budget – MacLochlainn

27 May 2022
hospital1
News, Top Stories

HSE publishes Capital Plan for 2022 with €23 million earmarked for Donegal

27 May 2022
jcm carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

JCM building in Carndonagh must be retained for community use – Doherty

27 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube