Finn Harps played out a 2-2 draw with Derry City in the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Harps twice led in the game with Filip Mihaljevic opening the scoring and Eric McWoods then fired Harps 2-1 ahead but goals from Will Patching and a late header from Eoin Toal earned Derry a point.

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Ryan Ferry after the game that he has no complaints about the result…