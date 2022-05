The Stormont Assembly is to meet on Monday to make a second attempt to elect a speaker.

It’s after a Sinn Féin recall motion gained enough support – but it’s still not backed by the DUP.

The assembly can’t do any business until a speaker’s been appointed, and the DUP is blocking the election over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says the reality is that the people of Northern Ireland are losing out………