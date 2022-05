Finn Harps and Derry City played out an entertaining 2-2 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Filip Mihaljevic opened the scoring for Harps on eight minutes before a Will Patching free kick levelled the game.

Eric McWood’s goal on 61 minutes looked to have Harps heading for all three points but Eoin Toal headed in a late goal as the Candystripes earned a point.

Ryan Ferry and Gavin Cullen report for Highland Radio Sport…