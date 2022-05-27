Siel Blue launches Ireland’s first fitness challenge for older people

Donegal seniors are being called on to join Ireland’s first-ever dedicated fitness challenge for older people which launched today. Led and facilitated by Siel Bleu Ireland, a not-for-profit social enterprise which provides life-enhancing exercise programmes to older people across the country, the ’30 Days to Better Ways’ campaign was launched with assistance from GAA legend and Gaelic football pundit, Pat Spillane.

The 30-day online challenge, which runs from June 1st-30th, encourages older people in Donegal to see the difference 30 days of regular exercise and activity can make to their physical and mental wellbeing. Unlike most fitness challenges where weight loss and muscle gain are the main goals, Siel Bleu Ireland wants to focus on personal health achievements with better mobility in performing everyday tasks, being able to walk better for longer and being able to play with grandchildren being some of the individual.

Thomas McCabe, national manager of Siel Bleu Ireland talked to highland radio to explain the benefits of the challenge and welcomes everyone to participate. Siel Bleu’ clientele range from early 50s until 104 years old and they specialise in ensuring everyone will feel stronger and healthier after the challenge. Find the full interview below.

To register for the ’30 Days to Better Ways’ challenge and more information, please visit www.sielbleu.ie.