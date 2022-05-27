Suspected drug driver arrested on outskirts of Letterkenny

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say they’ve arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving.

Last night, a concerned member of the public contacted Gardaí in relation to the manner and speed at w hich a car was being driven on the outskirts of Letterkenny town.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit responded to the call and stopped the car in question.

According to Gardaí, the driver was arrested as they tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, and a small quantity of suspected cannabis was seized following a search of the car.

It’s understood court appearances will now follow for the driver in question.