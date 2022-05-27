Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Suspected drug driver arrested on outskirts of Letterkenny

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say they’ve arrested a driver  on suspicion of drug driving.
Last night, a concerned member of the public contacted Gardaí in relation to the manner and speed at which a car was being driven on the outskirts of Letterkenny town.
Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit responded to the call and stopped the car in question.
According to Gardaí, the driver was arrested as they tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, and a small quantity of suspected cannabis was seized following a search of the car. 
It’s understood court appearances will now follow for the driver in question.
Gardaí have again reminded the public to contact Gardaí if you should ever observe dangerous/careless activity on the roads.
They say by alerting Gardaí you may help save lives.
