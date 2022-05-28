Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Orange Fire Notice issued for County Donegal this weekend

An Orange Fire Danger Notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture for this weekend in County Donegal.

The order is in place until midday on Monday, May the 30th, for areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist.

Donegal County Council are appealing to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Copy of Notice of High Fire Risk (Condition Orange)
News, Top Stories

Orange Fire Notice issued for County Donegal this weekend

28 May 2022
Tory Island
Audio, News, Top Stories

Research project on impact of tourism on Donegal islands welcomed

28 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister confirms first case of Monkeypox in Republic of Ireland

28 May 2022
pringle passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle slams “parody” Passport office

28 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Copy of Notice of High Fire Risk (Condition Orange)
News, Top Stories

Orange Fire Notice issued for County Donegal this weekend

28 May 2022
Tory Island
Audio, News, Top Stories

Research project on impact of tourism on Donegal islands welcomed

28 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister confirms first case of Monkeypox in Republic of Ireland

28 May 2022
pringle passport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle slams “parody” Passport office

28 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht as Gaelige and Obituary Notices on Friday May 27th

27 May 2022
*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** DUBLIN : 23/5/2022 : 30 Days to Better Ways! GAA legend, Pat Spillane was on hand to kick off Ireland’s first ever dedicated fitness challenge for older people. Led and facilitated by Siel Bleu Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation which provides life-enhancing exercise programmes to older people across the country, the ’30 Days to Better Ways’ campaign encourages people to see the difference 30 days of regular exercise can make. To sign up, please visit www.sielbleu.ie. Pictured was GAA legend, Pat Spillane with Siel Bleu Ireland physical trainer Patrick Anglim. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. MEDIA CONTACT : Trisha Cusack email tcusack@gibneycomm.ie
News, Top Stories

Siel Bleu launches Ireland’s first fitness challenge for older people

27 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube