Orange Fire Notice issued for County Donegal this weekend

An Orange Fire Danger Notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture for this weekend in County Donegal.

The order is in place until midday on Monday, May the 30th, for areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist.

Donegal County Council are appealing to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.