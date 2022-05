Derry have won their first Ulster football title since 1998.

They did it the hard way needing extra time to get past Donegal.

Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass kicked the final two scores to give the Oak Leaf County a 1-16 to 1-14 victory.

After the game, Aisling Murphy spoke with Conor Glass…

Aisling also got the thoughts of Emmett Bradley…