Derry have won the Ulster Senior Football Championship after they beat Donegal 1-16 to 1-14 after extra time in Clones.

At the end of normal time the sides were level on 1-12 a piece with Niall Loughlin getting the goal for Derry and Odhran McFadden Ferry raised the green flag for Donegal.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne report from St Tiernach’s Park…