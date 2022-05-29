Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí say they are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kyle Donnelly, who is missing from his home in Gleneely in County Donegal since Friday, 27th May, 2022.

Kyle is described as being 5’ 8” tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.
When last seen Kyle was wearing a black/navy puffy coat, a body warmer, blue jeans and white trainers.
Anyone with any information on Kyle’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
