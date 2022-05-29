Government considering additional measures to help with cost of living

The cost of childcare, third level education and hospital charges could all be reduced to help with the rising cost of living.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has requested several departments draw up proposals to be looked at by government during budget talks.

Among the measures being considered are increased universal childcare subsidies for all parents, and making the recent 20 percent reduction in public transport costs permanent.

Third level education will also be looked at – with a particular focus on the “very high” costs families in rural Ireland face due to the need for accommodation.

An extension of the GP visit card, reduced hospital charges and medicine costs are also being examined, with there also being a push to “ramp up” cost rental and affordable housing schemes.