Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mark English wins in Belgium

Donegal athletes Mark English, Ann Marie McGlynn and Roisin Flanagan were all in action on Saturday night.

English claimed victory in Belgium in a time of 1 minute 46.41 seconds.

As for English’s Finn Valley team mate Roisin Flanagan set a new club record running in the NCAA Nationals in Michigan in which she finished second in a photo finish.

Roisin’s time was 4 minutes 15.88 seconds.

Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn finished in 25th at the European 10km Championships in France in a time of 33 minutes and 31 seconds.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach in favour of retaining lower public transport fares

29 May 2022
Mark English 180322
News

Mark English wins in Belgium

29 May 2022
MP Kyle Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

29 May 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Second report in “Brandon” case raises concerns of potential new abuse allegations

29 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Martin Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach in favour of retaining lower public transport fares

29 May 2022
Mark English 180322
News

Mark English wins in Belgium

29 May 2022
MP Kyle Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

29 May 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Second report in “Brandon” case raises concerns of potential new abuse allegations

29 May 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Government considering additional measures to help with cost of living

29 May 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Number of power outages in Donegal this afternoon

29 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube