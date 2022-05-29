Mark English wins in Belgium

Donegal athletes Mark English, Ann Marie McGlynn and Roisin Flanagan were all in action on Saturday night.

English claimed victory in Belgium in a time of 1 minute 46.41 seconds.

As for English’s Finn Valley team mate Roisin Flanagan set a new club record running in the NCAA Nationals in Michigan in which she finished second in a photo finish.

Roisin’s time was 4 minutes 15.88 seconds.

Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn finished in 25th at the European 10km Championships in France in a time of 33 minutes and 31 seconds.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…