North West Cricket Results 28/05/2022

It was back to league action on Saturday for North West clubs with another full round of fixtures played in the Long’s SuperValu 40-over competition.

As always there were of course exception to the rules- Killyclooney and Newbuildings sharing over 400 as the visitors won in Tyrone and the same at the Rectory where free-scoring Bonds Glen claimed the points there.

We start our round-up however at Beechgrove where Brigade claimed a 7-wicket win St Johnston for their shock senior cup exit earlier in the month.

Bready’s hot run of form continued as they beat Fox Lodge by plenty at Magheramason.

And low scores were the order of the day on the north coast as well as Donemana lost out by 5 wickets against Coleraine.

Glendermott were beaten by two wickets by Bonds Glen.

Killyclooney lost to Newbuildings by 7 wickets.

Ardmore got the better of Strabane at the Bleachgreen by 5 wickets.

The final game of the day was also low-scoring as Eglinton were defeated by improving Burndennett by 8-wickets.

