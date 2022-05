Almost 200 homes in Donegal are without power this afternoon due to power outages.

According to the ESB, 120 homes in the Rossgeir and Lifford areas are without power this afternoon, with a fix currently expected for 2 o’clock this Sunday afternoon.

Another outage in the Donegal Town area has left 67 customers without electricity – power is set to restored by 1:30pm this afternoon there.

You can check for updates on outages on the ESB Powercheck website: https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/