Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Second report in “Brandon” case raises concerns of potential new abuse allegations

There are concerns that further allegations of sexual abuse could emerge from a follow-up investigation into abuse at the Ard Greine Court complex at Stranorlar.

The “Brandon Report” was released in December of last year, and outlined 108 incidents of serious assault carried out by a resident between 2003 and 2016 at Ard Greine Court and the Sean O’Hare Unit.

The National Independent Review Panel found in the initial report that at least 18 intellectually disabled residents were abused by the resident, referred to as Brandon, who’s now deceased.

However, a new report from the Independent today claims that a second “validation report” has been published internally by the HSE, and there are fears that potentially more instances of abuse could have been uncovered at the facility.

In a statement made to Highland Radio News, the HSE said the following:

“The HSE continues to implement the recommendations of the NIRP Report which has resulted in considerable service improvements.”

“The HSE received the final Validation Report this week and is in the process of implementing its recommendations.  The HSE is prioritising the engagement with individuals who are impacted by this report.”

“In the interests of the anyone impacted, the HSE will ensure they are informed first and as such is not in a position to make any further statement on the report.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MP Kyle Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

29 May 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Second report in “Brandon” case raises concerns of potential new abuse allegations

29 May 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Government considering additional measures to help with cost of living

29 May 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Number of power outages in Donegal this afternoon

29 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

MP Kyle Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

29 May 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Second report in “Brandon” case raises concerns of potential new abuse allegations

29 May 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Government considering additional measures to help with cost of living

29 May 2022
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Number of power outages in Donegal this afternoon

29 May 2022
marylou
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein now more popular than Fine Gael and Fianna Fail combined

29 May 2022
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main in Magherabeg & Inch Island taking place today

28 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube