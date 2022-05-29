Second report in “Brandon” case raises concerns of potential new abuse allegations

There are concerns that further allegations of sexual abuse could emerge from a follow-up investigation into abuse at the Ard Greine Court complex at Stranorlar.

The “Brandon Report” was released in December of last year, and outlined 108 incidents of serious assault carried out by a resident between 2003 and 2016 at Ard Greine Court and the Sean O’Hare Unit.

The National Independent Review Panel found in the initial report that at least 18 intellectually disabled residents were abused by the resident, referred to as Brandon, who’s now deceased.

However, a new report from the Independent today claims that a second “validation report” has been published internally by the HSE, and there are fears that potentially more instances of abuse could have been uncovered at the facility.

In a statement made to Highland Radio News, the HSE said the following:

“The HSE continues to implement the recommendations of the NIRP Report which has resulted in considerable service improvements.”

“The HSE received the final Validation Report this week and is in the process of implementing its recommendations. The HSE is prioritising the engagement with individuals who are impacted by this report.”

“In the interests of the anyone impacted, the HSE will ensure they are informed first and as such is not in a position to make any further statement on the report.”