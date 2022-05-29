Taoiseach in favour of retaining lower public transport fares

The Taoiseach says he’d be in favour of retaining the recent reduction in fares on public transport.

The 20 percent cut for bus and rail users is set to expire at the end of the year.

It was part of a number of measures introduced to help people deal with the rising cost of living.

Cheaper childcare, third-level education and hospital charges are among the measures also being considered by government ahead of the budget.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says costs need to reduced in a sensible way however: