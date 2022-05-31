Derry PSNI treating High Park attack as attempted murder

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are investigating a serious incident in the city last night during which a shot was fired and significant damage was caused to a property.

The incident at a flat in High Park occurred at around 10.30pm. Entry into the block of flats was forced, with damage caused to the front entryway.

Police say as the male occupant came to his front door, a shot was fired through the door. Following this, it’s reported a number of masked men, some of whom are reported to have been carrying poles and bars, attacked his flat from outside by throwing bricks and other items at it, smashing windows.

The assailants did not gain entry to his flat, however, the victim was struck by an object thrown through the window and he sustained a head injury.

Detectives have been at the scene and in the area today, conducting enquiries.

Police say they are treating this as attempted murder, and they are asking anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area last night, between 10pm and 11pm, to contact them.