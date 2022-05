A Donegal councillor says there has been no commitment yet that the Garda Dog Unit will be deployed to Donegal over rally weekend, but he has been assured there will be extra garda manpower in the county.

It has also been confirmed that the air support unit will be based in Letterkenny over the weekend.

Cllr Michael McBride, a member of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee says the extra measures are important to ensure that rally weekend is safe for everyone in the county…