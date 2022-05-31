“No justification” for Dublin Airport delays – Minister

A senior Government Minister says there is no justification for the delays seen recently at Dublin airport.

The Government’s demanded a plan from the DAA by this morning to ensure there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed on Sunday when 1,000 people missed their flights and thousands of passengers were forced to queue for hours outside and inside the terminal buildings.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the airport has many indicators that allow it to know what kind of demands it’s facing days, weeks and months in advance, and the issues need to be fixed…