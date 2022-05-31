Traveller campaigners call for more mental health services

Campaigners from the traveller will gather outside the Dail later to demand a government action plan to tackle high rates of mental health illness and suicide in the community.

The Traveller Mental Health Network, which’s organising the protest, says it expects hundreds to attend.

Studies show the suicide rate among travellers is seven times higher that those in the settled community, while eight in ten are unemployed.

Hugh Friel from the Donegal Traveller Project says not enough’s being done to support them: