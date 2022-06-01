Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Brendan Rodgers named Player of the Week


Derry’s Brendan Rogers has been named as the the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The talented defender received 5,992 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Galway’s Shane Walsh (4,825) and Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan (2,797).

Derry full-back Rogers was a colossus in Sunday’s Ulster Final victory over Donegal. He defended stoutly, scored three points from play, and set up Conor Glass for the final score of the match that sealed the victory.

Rodgers, Glass and Chrissy McKaigue were all named on the team of the week while Donegal’s Peader Mogan was also among the 15.

