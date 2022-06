Donegal’s Ciara Grant has left Rangers and moved to Hearts, agreeing a one-year deal until the summer of 2023.

She will join Hearts on July 1 upon the expiration of her contract at Ibrox.

The deal has the option of a further year.

The Republic of Ireland International joined Rangers in January of this year from Shelbourne.

Grant becomes the second player to ever sign pro terms with Hearts Women this week – following Emma Brownlie on Monday.