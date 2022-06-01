Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Decrease in people awaiting beds at LUH

There’s been a year on year decrease in the number of people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures published by the INMO show a 41% drop in the figure compared to May 2021.

That compares to a national increase of 123%

Over the course of May, 74 people were recorded awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

That compares to a figure of 128 recorded in May 2021, a year on year fall of 41%

That’s in stark contrast to the national situation, which saw 8,680 people awaiting beds last month, compared to 3,898 in May last year, a rise of over 120%.

There were 10 people awaiting beds in LUH in May 2020, at the height of first Covid lockdown.

There were 477 in May 2019, 310 in May 2018 and 507 in May 2017.

