Donnelly offers hope for children awaiting CF drug

The Health Minister says he hopes a group of children with Cystic Fibrosis, at least one of whom is from Donegal, will shortly have access to a potentially life-changing drug.

Five year old Tristan Friel’s parents say they were initially told he would be allowed access to the drug Kaftrio, but a few weeks ago they were told that Tristan and 34 other children with Cystic Fibrosis would be excluded from a HSE scheme to get the drug – despite 140 other children receiving the drug through the same scheme.

They say the main reason given for excluding the group of 35 children from the scheme is because they have a different genotype to the 140 who are now receiving the drug.

This afternoon, Minister Stephen Donnelly said an application for the initial cohort of children was made earlier in the year, and an application for the outstanding 35 children is now being considered……..

