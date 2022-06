Improvements to oversights at Ard Griene Court in Stranorlar have been made according to a number of reports published by HIQA today.

High levels of non-compliance were previously identified at the centre which is subject to the Brandon report.

The follow-up inspections however found that further improvements were still required to ensure governance arrangements were effective and ensured residents’ needs were consistently met.

Read the full reports here at www.hiqa.ie.