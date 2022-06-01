Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Join Earagail Arts Festival as a volunteer this summer!

Donegal’s premier summer event Earagail Arts Festival is making a welcome return to its full programme of events along the Wild Atlantic Way from 9th to 24th July.

With a family-orientated programme from the Gaeltacht islands off the West Donegal coast to Ireland’s most northern village Malin, Earagail Arts Festival has something for all ages.

The festival features an expanded programme of circus and street arts performances, masterclasses and camps, with weekend circus hubs in Inishowen and East Donegal.

Volunteers play a key role in the success of the festival while working as part of a large artistic team. Roles can include ushering, box office, technical support, administration, documentation and research across a range of discipline from Visual Art, Music, Theatre, Outdoor & Children’s events, Comedy, Dance and Spoken Word.

The festival’s volunteers are the heart and soul of the festival and are invaluable to its success each year. So join the team and be a part of something creative and exciting that you will remember for years to come.

To submit your expression of interest in volunteering for Earagail Arts Festival 2022, or to find out more about the festival, visit www.eaf.ie
Earagail Arts Festival is kindly supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland & Wild Atlantic Way

Be first to hear all the latest Earagail Arts Festival News – Sign up to our exclusive newsletter here: https://goo.gl/Sa7Ni8

