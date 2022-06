‘Please be careful, Liam xx’ the sentiment signed on Debbie Harkins motorbike by renowned Liam Neeson.

After a charity event attended by both Neeson and Hinds in Killybegs in aid of Ukrainian refugees in the area, the actors had spent time talking to locals.

After signing the motorbike, Liam urged Debbie to be careful while recounting a motorbike accident he experience himself after encountering a deer.

Images: Debbie Harkin