Parents in limbo over housing of pupils at Scoil Mhuire

Parents of children with disabilities attending Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana are said to be left in limbo over where their children will be housed in the future.

It was previously believed that pupils, who are currently based at the Lakehouse campus would be returned to the main Convent campus, to an ASD classroom.

However, parents have now been told that the pupils will be returned to the main campus but will be placed into mainstream classes.

Noleen whose son attends the school, told today’s Nine til Noon Show that she doesn’t believe the needs of the children are being considered: