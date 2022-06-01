Would you like to see Culture Night extended to Culture Weekend?

Culture night could be set to extend to Culture weekend.

The seventeenth edition of Culture Night will take place on Friday September 23rd but the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh believes the popular event should be expanded to a weekend.

He recently asked Donegal County Council to ask the department if they would consider changing the event to culture weekend for future years.

Cllr Kavanagh says it would give the county a financial boost late in the year: