Bonagee on verge of title – Donegal Youth League Round Up

A draw for Bonagee at home to Keadue Rovers when the sides resume after the exam break will see them crowned Donegal Youth League champions after their nearest challengers all slipped up in the latest round of games.

Drumkeen 1 Milford Utd 2

It was the away team that took the points with a good victory at St Patricks Park on Wednesday evening.

Killan McBride opened the scoring in the first 5 minutes of the match after a long free was played into the box and finished in the far corner.

Drumkeen had most of the possession and most of the play for the rest of the first half but lacked the quality in the final third if the field to trouble the Milford keeper.

Milford went in 1 nil up at half time and in the second half Drumkeen dominated possession forcing Milford deep throughout the majority of the half but it was Milford who scored the second goal of the match when Killan McBride scored his second after a well worked move.

Drumkeen kept up the pressure and got a goal back when a set piece was finished to the net by Niall Sweeney.

This proved just a consolation goal as despite having plenty of possession Drumkeen failed to create sufficient clear cut chances to get anything from the game and Milford who defended really well ran out winners by 2-1.

Mulroy-Fanad 4 Ballyraine 1

In almost perfect conditions for football tonight in Trialough, Mulroy Fanad got their season back on track with a convincing home win.

Mulroy Fanad opened the scoring through Dylan McFadden from a testing Charlie McAteer free kick.

McAteer won a penalty soon after and duly dispatched the spot kick to leave it 2 nil at the break.

Ballyraine came battling back at the start of the second half and scored within two minutes. Indeed at this point, Ballyraine could have and probably should have equalised. Sean Carr stretched the Mulroy Fanad lead with a goal from a Charlie McAteer corner and Carr added his second soon after to put the game out of Ballyraines reach. Darragh O’Doherty was immense as the Mulroy Fanad playmaker and a special mention to Declan Brougham who stepped in tonight as goalkeeper cover, a stellar display with numerous excellent saves.

Keadue Rovers Youths 7 Gweedore Utd Youths 0

Keadue Youths won this local derby with relative ease at a sunny Central Park on Wednesday evening.

Played in great conditions, they were on the front foot from the word go and on two minutes, a free kick from Oran Fallon was tapped to Cian McGee who produced a good finish from the edge of the area.

Keadue continued their dominance and were camped in the Gweedore half for large parts of the first half and went two goals up on sixteen minutes when a left wing cross was well headed home by Ryan Brennan. On twenty minutes, Ethan McCaffrey was unlucky, dragging his shot wide. On twenty six minutes, it was three when Jack Ward headed home from a corner. The pressure kept coming and Cian McGee headed wide. One minute later, Oran Fallon produced a fine bit of skill in the box, turning the defender and slotting low to the net. A few substitutions followed for Keadue but it didn’t interrupt their flow and before the half time whistle, Oran Fallon again had a good long range strike and found the net for their fifth.

Into the second half and Gweedore started to make a good fist of it and battled away gamely in midfield and cut down a lot of Keadue possession and chances. However, they didn’t create much in the way of chances. A few more substitutions followed for the home side and after seventy minutes, they made it six, when Aidan Boyle picked up the ball, went on a run and shot which was saved by the keeper but Cody Mulhern was on hand to tap home the rebound. They completed the scoring on eighty minutes when Cian McGee played a superb ball over the top for Aidan Boyle and he finished superbly to complete the scoring. All in all, a good night for the home side, which keeps in the mix for the second spot in the league, while for Gweedore Utd, a much improved second half performance from them will give them encouragement. Cian Gallagher, Aaron Diver and Aaron McGee served them well, while best for Keadue were Ethan McCaffrey, Oran Fallon, Michel Curran and Cian McGee.

Ballybofey Utd 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic 2

In a match played in perfect conditions at the Finn Valley centre it was Kilmacrennan who took the lead on 25 mins with a good solo effort from striker Gary Mc Gettigan.

Ballybofey were pushing hard for an equaliser but were caught on the break on 35 mins with the ball being crossed to leave an easy finish and a 2nd goal for Mc Gettigan.

Ballybofey started the 2nd half very strongly putting lots of pressure on the kilmac defence and got a goal back on 70 minutes from a corner with a great delivery from Daithi Mc Mahon headed home by Mark Mc Bride. Both teams went down to 10 men with 5 minutes to go with both receiving 2nd yellow cards. Ballybofey pushed hard for an equaliser right up to the last minute but could not find the net leaving Kilmac to claim the 3 points.

Bonagee Utd 4 Drumbar 3

Conditions were excellent for this mammoth Top of the Table clash at Dry Arch Park this evening and the crowd were rewarded with a seven Goal Thriller.

It was Bonagee who flew out of the blocks and a break down the right side, seen Josh Maxwell run clear and finish coolly past the Drumbar keeper after just 2 minutes. On the 30th minute Bonagee broke again and seen Maxwell score with a trade mark finish.

Drumbar had a great spell of possession straight after and with great close play in the box, they reduced the arrears when Declan Duignan guided the ball home.

Bonagee immediately struck back, after great phase of play, seen the ball squared in the box and Luca Barret controlled beautifully to finish into the Drumbar net.

With a few minutes of the half remaining Bonagee struck again, with great work by Darragh Hegarty who feed the ball to Luca Barret, who sent his brother Noah clear and was clinical with his finish to put Bonagee 4 – 1 up.

The 2nd half seen a Drumbar resurgence and scored two goals through Senan Carr and an og, as they threw all they had at Bonagee, but it wasn’t to be for them.

Bonagee held out for the win, which sees them 8 from 8 this Season and with 3 games left after the Exam Break, have put themselves in a strong position in this year’s youth league.

Gweedore Celtic 0 Letterkenny Rovers 6

Decisive timing of the goals early and late in the first half set the foundation for an impressive 6-0 win for Letterkenny Rovers at Gweedore Celtic.

The tone was set early in the opening half when Oisin Duffy scored an early goal with the away side dominating possession.

Rovers though had to wait to just before the break to double their advantage through the lively Ultan McMonagle.

Duffy then netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half before goals from Aaron temple, Ethan Doherty and Ciaran Kelly saw Rovers to the win,