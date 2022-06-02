Council hoping for progress on Burtonport – Letterkenny Greenway

Donegal County Council is hoping for progress on the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway after submitting the draft Strategic Assessment Report to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

In a briefing to councillors in the Glenties and Letterkenny – Milford Municipal Districts, the council says the draft Strategic Assessment Report was submitted to TII for review and approval on 16th May 2022.

It’s anticipated the draft SAR will generate minimal review comments, according to the council, as its structure and content broadly follows the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway SAR which was approved by TII on Thursday of last week.

Subject to TII approval of the document, the council says its Greenways team will be able to advance the project to Phase 1 – Concept and Feasibility, with consultancy services will be procured to undertake Phase 1 and subsequent Phases for the scheme. Draft documents are presently being prepared by the Greenways Capital projects team so the tender process can proceed without delay once approval is received.

This project is estimated to be circa 80 km long, and will cost in the region of €56m.