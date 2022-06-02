Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal groups to benefit from Age & Opportunity funding

46 groups in Donegal are to share €22,650 in funding from Age & Opportunity.

The grants are being allocated to groups to promote physical activity in older people.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €514,120 to 995 groups nationwide.

The successful Donegal groups are:

Ardara Care of the Aged Day Centre, Termon GAA, Naomh Colmcille GAA, Cara House Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC, Áislann Rann na Feirste, Raphoe Family Resource Centre CLG, Coole Cranford Community Centre, Coiste Cultúrtha Loch an Lúir, Malin GAA Club, Radharc na Cille Residents Association, Dunkineely Active Age Group ARA, Kincasslagh Rowing Club, Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club Search & Recovery Unit, Twin Towns Friday Club Ballybofey/Stranorlar ARA, Gaelic for Mothers & Others, Crossroads Killygordon Wednesday Club for Older People and Curling, CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd, Inishowen Sub Aqua Club, Moville & District Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC, Kurling Club Raphoe ARA, Deele Community Anglers, Mens Shed Carn, Fahan ICA, Maghery Senior Social Club, Cranford Womens Group, Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd, Ardara ICA, Mná Phort Mhaise, Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre, CLG Na Cealla Beaga (Killybegs GAA), Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group, Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group, Letterkenny Community Centre Ltd, Kinlough ICA Guild, Donegal Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC, Pobal Eascarragh Teo, Lifford 50+ Group ARA, Ballyshannon & District ARA, Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn, Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch, The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC, South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd, Serenity ARA, Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary, Naomh Ultan GAA.

