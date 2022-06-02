Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donnelly promises action to tackle rising waiting lists

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

People waiting the longest for hospital appointments will be prioritised, according to the Health Minister.

It comes as new figures show around 87 thousand people over the age of 75 are on waiting lists around the country.

Nearly 26 thousand have been waiting over a year for inpatient or outpatient appointments – just under 18 thousand have been waiting at least 18 months.

Over the past seven years at Letterkenny University Hospital, Cardiology Waiting Lists have risen by 206%, Dermatology by 103% and Neurology by 99%.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says his department is accelerating care for those who need it most……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

coastguard rnli
News, Top Stories

People urged to exercise caution in the water over the bank holiday weekend

2 June 2022
0
News

Celebrating ten years of Change in Donegal

2 June 2022
luh-2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donnelly promises action to tackle rising waiting lists

2 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

coastguard rnli
News, Top Stories

People urged to exercise caution in the water over the bank holiday weekend

2 June 2022
0
News

Celebrating ten years of Change in Donegal

2 June 2022
luh-2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donnelly promises action to tackle rising waiting lists

2 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2022
luh
News, Top Stories

Cardiac services at LUH still under threat – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

2 June 2022
Age & Opportunity Cycling
News

Donegal groups to benefit from Age & Opportunity funding

2 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube