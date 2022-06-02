Donnelly promises action to tackle rising waiting lists

People waiting the longest for hospital appointments will be prioritised, according to the Health Minister.

It comes as new figures show around 87 thousand people over the age of 75 are on waiting lists around the country.

Nearly 26 thousand have been waiting over a year for inpatient or outpatient appointments – just under 18 thousand have been waiting at least 18 months.

Over the past seven years at Letterkenny University Hospital, Cardiology Waiting Lists have risen by 206%, Dermatology by 103% and Neurology by 99%.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says his department is accelerating care for those who need it most……….