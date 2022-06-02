Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Farmers support of SF on the rise

Sinn Féin has trebled its support among farmers since 2016, but farmer support for the party still lags well behind its overall support levels.

Recent opinion polls have Sinn Féin at around 35%, twice the level of their support among farmers, according to an Irish Farmers Journal survey.

Fine Gael is currently at its lowest level of farmer voting since 2007 at 37%, a drop of 11% since 2018.

However, in the Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan region, Fine Gael holds the majority at 39% while 27% of farmers said they would vote for Sinn Fein.

Political Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal, Pat O’Toole, said for the first time Sinn Fein has broken the 10% mark when it comes to farmer support:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2022
breast screening
Audio, News, Top Stories

44,000 fewer women screened for breast cancer last year

2 June 2022
Darragh O'Brien Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister fails to agree to pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

2 June 2022
Counterfeit Notes 2
News

Police warn of circulation of counterfeit notes

2 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

2 June 2022
breast screening
Audio, News, Top Stories

44,000 fewer women screened for breast cancer last year

2 June 2022
Darragh O'Brien Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister fails to agree to pre-legislative scrutiny of Mica bill

2 June 2022
Counterfeit Notes 2
News

Police warn of circulation of counterfeit notes

2 June 2022
Clodagh Murphy
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for missing woman known to visit Donegal

2 June 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Meeting to discuss future of LUH angiogram service taking place today

2 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube