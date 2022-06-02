Farmers support of SF on the rise

Sinn Féin has trebled its support among farmers since 2016, but farmer support for the party still lags well behind its overall support levels.

Recent opinion polls have Sinn Féin at around 35%, twice the level of their support among farmers, according to an Irish Farmers Journal survey.

Fine Gael is currently at its lowest level of farmer voting since 2007 at 37%, a drop of 11% since 2018.

However, in the Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan region, Fine Gael holds the majority at 39% while 27% of farmers said they would vote for Sinn Fein.

Political Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal, Pat O’Toole, said for the first time Sinn Fein has broken the 10% mark when it comes to farmer support: